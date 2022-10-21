Angelina Jolie accuses ex-husband Brad Pitt of abuse in court case – Entertainment

By Jack Queen

(Reuters) – Actress Angelina Jolie detailed what she described as abusive behavior by her ex-husband Brad Pitt in a court case on Tuesday, escalating a legal battle over a French winery the ex-couple shared, and revealing new details on the dissolution of the marriage between the two Hollywood stars.

The lawsuit in a Los Angeles court alleges that Pitt tried to condition Jolie’s sale of her stake in the winery to a confidentiality agreement that would prevent her from publicly discussing “Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse against her and her children.”

Jolie’s complaint describes an episode during a private plane flight in September 2016 in which Pitt allegedly “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” before “pushing her against the bathroom wall”. Pitt also “hanged one of the children and hit another in the face,” the document alleges.

Pitt’s lawyers did not immediately respond to questions on Tuesday.

The request is in a lawsuit he filed against Jolie and her former company in February. Pitt alleges that Jolie’s September 2021 sale of her interest in Chateau Miraval winery to an international liquor company was illegal because the two agreed they would never sell their interests without the other’s consent.

Jolie said in a petitioned document on Tuesday that there was no such agreement and that Pitt refused to buy her unless she consented to “an inconceivable gag order” regarding his conduct.

In her filing, Jolie also said the FBI investigated the incident on the plane and “concluded that the government had probable cause to charge Pitt with a federal crime.” Pitt was not charged with a felony, and an FBI spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.