Angelina Jolie admits: “I’m not capable of being a stay-at-home mom” – Corriere.it

Angelina Jolie just can’t see herself in the shoes of a traditional mother who stays at home to raise her children and despite having had six (natural and adopted) with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, from whom she separated since 2016, only thanks to her children (i.e., Maddox, 19; Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 14 and the twins Vivienne and Knox, 12) if she managed to reconcile motherhood and career. I have never been very good at standing still – said the 45-year-old actress in an interview with British Vogue who dedicated the cover of the March issue to her – and even though I wanted to have many children and be a mother, I always imagined myself a little ‘like Jane Goodall, traveling somewhere in the middle of the forest, rather than the classic version. I feel like I lack all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom, I’m just getting away with it because the kids are pretty strong and helping me, but I’m not good at all.

Angelina Jolie on the cover of Vogue