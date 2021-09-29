News

Angelina Jolie admits: “I’m not capable of being a stay-at-home mom” – Corriere.it

Angelina Jolie just can’t see herself in the shoes of a traditional mother who stays at home to raise her children and despite having had six (natural and adopted) with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, from whom she separated since 2016, only thanks to her children (i.e., Maddox, 19; Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 14 and the twins Vivienne and Knox, 12) if she managed to reconcile motherhood and career. I have never been very good at standing still – said the 45-year-old actress in an interview with British Vogue who dedicated the cover of the March issue to her – and even though I wanted to have many children and be a mother, I always imagined myself a little ‘like Jane Goodall, traveling somewhere in the middle of the forest, rather than the classic version. I feel like I lack all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom, I’m just getting away with it because the kids are pretty strong and helping me, but I’m not good at all.

Angelina Jolie on the cover of Vogue
ask me if I’m happy

Immortalized in her $ 25 million Los Angeles mansion that once belonged to director Cecil B. DeMille (I chose her because I wanted the boys to be close to their father, who is only five minutes away), Jolie he also addressed the issue of happiness and while admitting that he does not know if at this moment he can really define himself as happy, he insisted that he continue to have a positive vision of the future. The last few years have been quite difficult – the star confessed – and I focused on healing our family. Now (happiness) is slowly returning, as if the ice is melting and the blood is flowing back into my body.

