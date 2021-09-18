Angelina Jolie again accuses Weinstein, he denies everything

Once again we go back to talking about Harvey Weinstein and the abuse of power linked to his figure. Speaking is one of the many actresses who have been harassed or attempted by the producer who is currently serving 23 years in prison for rape and beatings. To tell his experience is Angelina Jolie that on the occasion of the interview with The Guardian for the release of his new book Know Your Right, focused on how the working relationship with Weinstein even went so far as to dent his marriage to Brad Pitt, officially finished in 2019.

To the The Guardian, the actress recounted the first time she had to deal with Weinstein and unwanted advances while filming Playing by Heart, produced by Weinstein in 1998, when Jolie was 21. “It was more than something to refuse, it was something I had to run away from. I stayed away and warned as many people about him. I remember telling Jonny [Johnny Lee Miller, ndr], my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys – don’t let the girls go alone with him, “said Angelina Jolie, recalling those moments.

Angelina Jolie in a scene from Playng by Heart, 1998 Universal PicturesGetty Images

Angeline Jolie then told how having to deal with Weinstein in the film industry has caused her other inconveniences: “I was asked to do The Aviator, but I said no because he was involved. I never collaborated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did it. “The actress’s ex-husband worked with Weinstein on both Quentin Tarantino’s film. Inglourious Basterds (2009) distributed and co-funded by the Weinstein Company, both in 2012. On that occasion Brad Pitt had contacted Harvey Weinstein to produce his film Killing Them Softly, then actually distributed by his company. “We fought over it. Of course it hurt,” Jolie said, also saying she avoided attending the film’s promotional events.

In response, Harvey Weinstein spokesperson reported a TMZ Producer comment: “It’s blatantly fake and clickbait advertising,” he stated, supporting Jolie’s intention to use this story to advertise her new book. Weinstein then added: “You are Angelina Jolie, every male and female in the world, I’m sure, shows interest in you. Is the whole world attacking you?” And Angelina Jolie’s answer can be prophetically found in the interview with The Guardian, where he explains: “The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt are aggression.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, 2014 Anthony HarveyGetty Images

