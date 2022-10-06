Angelina Jolie against Brad Pitt and the phenomenon of victim blaming

The legal and financial battle continues between the two Hollywood stars, Angelina Jolie and her now ex-husband Brad Pitt. New details emerge on the quarrel that led to the divorce between the two, while the web takes sides (a priori?) With the actor, accused of violent conduct against his ex-spouse and his children.

We had already talked about the complaint that Angelina Jolie had brought against the FBIanonymously, for failing to arrest Brad Pitt following their famous quarrel in the plane that took place in 2016, when they were still together. Now new, heavy accusations emerge from the papers filed in court by Jolie, in which accusation the ex-husband of having been “emotionally and physically violent”, Reporting gods violent details of that quarrel at high altitude which has become sadly known.

Your browser cannot view this video

Video of Bianca Bonafede

Divorce Jolie – Pitt: the point of the situation

It is Angelina Jolie in 2016 to ask for a divorcemotivating his choice due to the “irreconcilable differences“With her husband. The two, together since 2004, were married only in 2014: the second marriage for him, after the one with Jennifer Aniston, and the third for Angelina, after those with Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller.

Much has been said about real causes of divorce: from betrayal, to alcohol and drug abuse, to the actor’s poor parenting skills and his inability to control anger. What we can say with confidence at this point is that that quarrel on the private jet it was the straw that broke the camel’s back of Angelina’s endurance, which she decided to end the marriage.

The latest disagreements between the two concerned the sale of their wine estate in France, the Château Miravalwhich Angelina Jolie allegedly tried to sell without involving her ex-husband.

The new charges against Brad Pitt

The new ones documents submitted in court by Angelina Jolie are related to legal battle about the winery in Provence. In these, the actress accuses her ex-husband of having insulted and beaten her and their children on the private jet that was taking them and their children from France to California in 2016.

The New York Times reports some details of the papers deposited, where they come from described in detail the events that occurred on that flight. Among the various notes, we read: “Pitt grabbed one of the sons by the throat and ne struck another on the face “and”he took Jolie by the head and shook herthen took her by the shoulders shaking her again before push it against the wall of the bathroom”. At a certain point “he spilled beer on Jolie” he was born in wine and beer on the children“.

The plaintiff’s lawyers said that during the negotiations for the division of the company, Brad Pitt would have requested to sign a confidentiality agreementuseful to legally prohibit to the ex-wife of speak out of court about physical and emotional abuse brought forward by Pitt about her and their children. Angelina would have refusedand Brad would then withdraw from the deal.

Brad Pitt’s divorce attorney Anne Kiley said her client takes responsibility of some things he has accomplished in the past, but that he is unwilling to accept responsibility for things he has never done.

Breaking News: A new court filing by Angelina Jolie details allegations that Brad Pitt abused her and their children on a plane in 2016. Pitt “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her,” choked one child and struck another in the face, the filing says. https://t.co/J31zvEd7O7 – The New York Times (@nytimes) October 4, 2022

Victim blaming: what is it?

With the term “victim blaming“Means the” blaming of the victim “: it consists of retain the victim a crime or any unfortunate or unfortunate circumstance, partially or completely responsible of what happened to her. It is like the roles were reversed: the mistake committed is transferred from the executioner to his victim, who would have acted in such a way as to deserve what unpleasant happened to her. This leads the same victim to self-blamelinking the facts to the hypothesis that one’s “human nature” is malignant and must be accepted, often in connection with the gender stereotypes.

Read also:

NEWS

LETTER tips, news, curiosities and much more!

Angelina Jolie and the victim blaming

From the moment the news of the divorce between the two was made public, Brad Pitt was painted as a father and unfortunate man, victim of his wife’s wickedness. The Brad Pitt image itself was easier to sell than that of the good man, while Angelina Jolie it lent itself perfectly to being the antagonist in this story. The web and public opinion immediately took sides in favor of the actorand he himself did not behave much differently than he did after the end of the affair with Jennifer Aniston. His ex-wives are demonizedremain helpless in the face of the unassailable good guy figure Pitt has built in the minds of his admirers.

Angelina Jolie was the victim of a ‘public opinion completely unrelated to the facts that he had already decided who was wrong and who was rightnot unlike what happened between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard before the final sentence.