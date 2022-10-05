Angelina Jolie against Brad Pitt: “Violent with me and with the children”





(Adnkronos) – Brad Pitt was “emotionally and physically violent” towards his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their children. To reveal it is the same actress stating that this behavior led her to ask for a divorce. In new legal documents, lawyers representing Jolie detailed a series of alleged violent actions, which took place on a plane in September 2016. The claims come in a cross-filing by the actress as part of the ongoing legal dispute between the two over the sale of the their co-owned vineyard in the south of France. The allegations of the alleged 2016 violence were previously contained in a report drawn up by the FBI at the time.

Documents filed in Los Angeles state that Pitt “verbally assaulted” his ex-wife and at one point “threw himself” on one of his children. “On September 14, 2016 – we read – Jolie, Pitt and their children were flying to Los Angeles from Chateau Miraval. During the long night flight, Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive towards Jolie and their children, who were between the ages of eight and 15 at the time. After that flight, for the well-being of her family, Jolie decided to file for a divorce. When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at him and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get rid of her, Pitt threw himself backwards on the seats of the plane, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow ”.

“The children bravely tried to protect each other – continues the document – and begged Pitt to stop. They were all scared. Many were crying. But Pitt continued to behave aggressively, cursing the family and at one point pouring beer and red wine on them. ”