Angelina Jolie, all green in her elegant ‘working’ look

The actress Angelina Jolie has its own agenda in favor of social rights. The actress is so involved with the most disadvantaged that humanitarian action is the only reason Angelina opened a profile on Instagram. Both Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, her daughters, accompany and support her. The actress is precisely spending a few days with Shiloh in Cambodia. Yesterday he met alone with the Minister of the Environment, who thanked him for everything he was doing for the country’s natural resources.

For her green date, the Hollywood star dressed in a look ‘working’ who bet everything on the color of hope. We are convinced that he won over all those attending the meeting with his styling. Needless to say, we made a recapitulation of what green clothes we had in the closet, with a view to emulating the outfits formal but very natural and flattering of the Hollywood star.

Angelina Jolie, 46, knows how to take advantage of basic garments. For years her daily wardrobe has been more neutral and sober. Especially when he attends an official act, in which he prefers to go simple so that his speech is the true protagonist.

That’s why we were so surprised by his image. Her clothes gave her a special light that left us mesmerized. Angelina Jolie enhanced her silhouette with some olive green high waisted pants which he wore without a belt. They had darts on the legs and they fit like custom made.

He paired them with a satin short-sleeved shirt color Apple green. Your design of Mao neck It was adorned on the chest with a discreet button. An oriental wink with which, surely, Angelina Jolie wanted to honor her interlocutors.

Your pants look great on work outfits trending with boots of the season, as Angelina Jolie demonstrated wearing brown ankle boots.

Our Maleficent, Mrs. Smith and Lara Croft, to name just three of her most iconic roles, added to her wardrobe a leather bag matching your shoes. An XXL model with infinite capacity.

The angelina jolie look It convinces us for a ‘working’ look full of color, adding a jacket or a blazer now in winter and just as it is in spring and summer.

His safari inspiration makes it a very youthful set. Includes the extra style silk and the green color that favors brown women so much.

