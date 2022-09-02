Entertainment

Angelina Jolie also gives in to the crop top, but with an “adult” style

Angelina Jolie and the minimal crop top

Angelina Jolie loves dresses that last over time. “Enjoying vintage pieces” is one of her style priorities, as she told British Vogue, in 2021. To the point that the actress has continuously re-worn the same favorite clothes for years, and has often shown wonderful period dresses on the red carpet. Also, at the premiere of her latest Marvel superhero movie, EternalsLast November, daughters Shiloh and Zahara also arrived with their mother wearing pieces from her archive, showing how versatile these runway looks can be.

Angelina Jolie usually uses fluid long dresses, caftans and trench coats for the day with timeless lines and transversal to fashions, combined with designer bags (especially Valentino, Dior and Celine). In a recent release, however, departing from her usual “opaque” looks, Jolie wore a crop top that resembled the virtual heroine Lara Croft played on the big screen, in the 2001 film shot by Simon West. The actress paired the minimal black tank top with low-waisted tailored trousers and flat easy sandals with platform.

The luxury touch, its Saint Laurent Icare leather tote. Anthony Vaccarello’s new accessory, launched earlier this year, was an instant hit with celebrities, including Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Bella Hadid, all fans of the bag.

This article was published on Vogue America

