Angelina Jolie among the children of Rome with the Eternals

Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington, in Rome to present “Eternals”, the third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by Chloé Zhao, Oscar-winning director for “Nomadland”, will be the protagonists of a special meeting tomorrow, Monday 25 October. , with the children of Rome, organized by Alice nella Città and The Walt Disney Company Italia.

Eighty little spectators, aged between 10 and 12 and coming from the Acquaroni Comprehensive Institute of Tor Bella Monaca, a neighborhood on the Roman outskirts, and from the “Antonio Magarotto” Institute for the deaf, will have the opportunity to preview the film, which today closes the 19th edition of Alice nella Città and the 16th edition of the Rome Film Fest and, at the end of the screening, a dialogue with the two actors.

Angelina Jolie returns to Rome and keeps the promise made to the little ones two years ago, on the occasion of the European premiere of Maleficent – Lady of Evil, which was held at the Auditorium della Conciliazione, also in the presence of Michelle Pfeiffer.

Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli, directors of Alice nella Città, declare: “We are really very happy that after the meeting two years ago, on the occasion of the premiere of Maleficent which was our pre-opening, Angelina Jolie wanted to follow up on promise made, giving space to the little ones and paying attention to the fact that they are the ones who represent our future. “

For this special screening, OCAP (Open Captioning) subtitles are provided to allow deaf children to follow the film and a LIS sign language interpreter will then be present at the meeting to allow them to fully experience the incredible experience of meeting. their favorites.

“Eternals” brings to the big screen an epic story that spans thousands of years and stars a new team of immortal Super Heroes, forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. The cast includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie. Eternals will arrive in Italian cinemas on Wednesday 3 November, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia

