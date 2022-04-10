Angelina Jolie and 5 artists with adopted children

The biological mother of Zaharaadopted daughter of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pittreappeared with a confession that in 2004 she was working on a construction site in Ethiopia, when she was 24 years old, and at the end of one of her working days she was sexually abused by a stranger on the street.

The woman commented that she obtained support from her mother; However, after Zahara was born, she realized that she could not support her, which is why she left her home, leaving her daughter in the hands of her grandmother, who decided to give Zahara Marley up for adoption after her biological mother never returned.

In just six years, Angelina Jolie made up her family with Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox; Of her six children, three three are biological; the custody of all has been a matter of dispute with Brad Pitt, from whom the actress legally divorced in 2019.

Other actors with adopted children

Angelina Jolie is not the only one who has decided to adopt. Another case is that of Sandra Bullock, who last March decided to temporarily withdraw from the cinema to take care of Louis, eleven, and Laila, eight, whose upbringing she shares with her boyfriend, photographer Ryan Randall: “I’m going to take some time to be a mother”, commented the actress.

Similarly, Charlize Terón decided to break her intimacy at the end of 2020, when she shared a photograph with her adoptive daughters on Instagram. In 2012 the South African -with a US passport since 2007- adopted Jackson, and three years later, in 2015, August joined the family, who until 2020 had only been seen sharing with Charlize thanks to paparazzi photographs.

Another actor who has adopted children is Tom Cruise, who of his three children, two are adopted as a result of his relationship with Nicole Kidman: his daughter Bella, 29 years old, and Connor, 27 years old. Tom and Kidman divorced in 2021.

On the other hand, the four-time Oscar nominee, Viola Davis adopted her daughter Genesis in 2011: “There are so many ways to be a mother instead of carrying a child in your body. Many children need parents and many of us want to be, “shared the actress.

Finally, Madonna discovered her vocation as a mother with Rocco and Lourdes, both biological, but after a series of complications, due to a placenta previa, the doctors determined that the singer was unable to conceive, for which her following four children: David , Mercy, Estere and Stella, were the result of adoption.

mafa