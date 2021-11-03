Angelina Jolie and 9 other stars who don’t use stunts in dangerous scenes

Angelina Jolie, Matt Damon, Cameron Diaz and the renowned Tom Cruise are just some of the actors and actresses who over the course of their careers in the action movie they chose to practice for months just to be the ones to perform the dangerous stunts in the most dynamic scenes of the films. These choices may seem senseless and imprudent but they reveal a great professionalism and commitment on the part of these Hollywood stars so famous also in Europe.

But having risked their lives with sabers, flips and reckless guides we find many movie stars that we have decided to include in a list that you will not easily forget and that will lead you to search and watch those films in which these faces have really come into play.

1) Tom Cruise

The face of Tom Cruise, like that of Angelina Jolie, is one of the best known in Hollywood also thanks to the main roles he has had the opportunity to cover and in which he has been able to give the best of himself, showing almost unparalleled courage during stunt really dangerous. Much of the audience will in fact remember the incredible spinning scenes throughout the entire saga Mission Impossible. In the second film, everyone was speechless at the news that the climb was made by the actor himself who flatly refused to be replaced by a stunt double. Another unpleasant situation but which, having ended well, has the right to be remembered is the “almost” death escaped during the filming of The Last Samurai. During the duel on horseback with swords, Cruise’s mount broke down preventing the actor from crouching down as he should and because of this his head was nearly cut off by Hiroyuki Sanada’s sword.

2) Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is a “Morgana”, would say a well-known journalist. The Hollywood actress known for her charm and out-of-the-ordinary adolescence wowed audiences by playing difficult and interesting roles – like the most recent one in the film. of the MCU Eternals.

Angelina Jolie loves challenges and that’s why in the action movie of which she was the protagonist has decided not to use one stuntwoman.

She was the one who carried out the dangerous action scenes that the story demanded. Think of Tomb Raider, one of the first ’00s movies to have launched it, a role she trained for every day to complete scenes of jumps, chases and real fights. An experience that allowed her to be ready even during the filming of Wanted. Not to mention the film Salt, for which she trained every day for eight months with Muay Thai and Krav Maga to perfectly shoot the fighting choreographies.

3) Daniel Craig

I’m Bond, James Bond. How many times have we heard this phrase since the first sagas? the answer is only one: many. The character and his line have become famous to the point that they have been hired as main symbols of Hollywood film culture. Among the many interpreters of the famous London spy there is obviously the most recent Daniel Craig, who was able to pay homage to the protagonist of the saga by performing dangerous stunts himself during the filming. Unfortunately, the stunts were not always successful and in fact the actor suffered some injuries. However, the team of doctors was able to make sense of Craig, who courageously continued to risk his life to make the scenes of chases, fights and escapes seem more realistic.

4) Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence who got injured while filming the new Netflix movie, as Angelina Jolie starred in various action movie thanks to which his fame has grown all over the world. In Hunger Games, while having a stunt woman, Lawrence still decided to be the one to carry out some dynamic scenes such as jumping off a tree, running alongside a burning forest, avoiding arrows and swords.. Furthermore, his decision not to use stunts is also found in Red Sparrow, in which she plays a young Russian spy forced to undress in front of the classroom as punishment. That scene made her change her mind about nudity on stage by demonstrating how comfortable the actress is with herself.

She too, like Angelina Jolie, has entered the Marvel universe by playing the role of Mystic.

In the X-Men Jennifer Lawrence hasn’t always used stunts and there have been times when she was the one who performed the stunts of the charming young mutant.

5) Christian Bale

Christian Bale is probably crazier than Tom Cruise when it comes to action scenes without stunts. Often Bale has changed his appearance in order to reflect and understand the character to be interpreted and because of these choices he has risked his life several times. However the actor has often stated that he undergoes these changes and dangerous scenes because that is also his job. In Batman Begins it was Bale who jumped, fought, drove recklessly throughout the shoot and this gave a more realistic sense to the scenes on the one hand but also put him in trouble on the other.

Something similar also happened during the filming of Salt with Angelina Jolie.

Despite these seemingly absurd decisions, the Hollywood actor realized he had limits during the filming of The dawn of freedom, when his character was supposed to jump out of a helicopter under the director’s order. At that moment Bale decided that his limit had been reached and that he would not die making a film in the middle of the jungle.

6) Cameron Diaz

Another very famous actress who courageously and professionally refused doubles is Cameron Diaz. The actress of The Mask she starred alongside many colleagues and colleagues already known for this resourcefulness and it is therefore likely that Diaz was influenced. Think of Innocent Lies, where alongside Tom Cruise the actress got on a motorcycle with a herd of crazy bulls, alive, fresh and decidedly dangerous, at her heels.

7) Jason Statham

Jason Statham is the actor who has never shied away from adrenaline-pumping, dynamic and dangerous scenes that are fundamental in the many action and combat films he has taken part in. Since he was a boy, Statham has shown perhaps an interest in martial arts and sports, so much so that in his curriculum we also find a past as a diver that allowed him to save his life during the filming of The Mercenaries 3.

Precisely because the actor does not resort to stunts, like Angelina Jolie and Tom Cruise, in the film he risked drowning when the truck’s brakes, failing to work, caused the car to end up in the water.

But long before this movie, Jason Statham carried out other dangerous scenes in The Transporter and more recently in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

8) Zoe Bell

Unsurprisingly, on this list is the talented and fantastic Zoe Bell who has worked as a stunt in series since the 1990s. Hercules And Xena. However, over the years the stunt has earned a name in the Hollywood world by also becoming an actress in multiple films. In these he played secondary but still interesting roles also within Quentin Tarantino’s projects.

9) Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford has a splendid career behind him full of brave and fascinating characters, just like Angelina Jolie or Daniel Craig. It is therefore not surprising that in the saga of Indiana Jones the actor has decided to get involved to the point of refusing doubles. Between bruises, skinned knees and dislocated limbs, Harrison Ford created some of the best action and combat scenes in history. The jumps and clashes in the treasure hunter and antiques films are among the most iconic of the old cinema that still thrill adults and children alike today.

10) Zendaya

Zendaya, who will return in the second film by Dunes, she perfectly entered the role she held in The Greatest Showman becoming a true trapeze artist. The director of the film has in fact asked the actress to use her stunt double as little as possible, especially during the scene of Rewrite the Stars alongside Zac Efron. The actress and singer slackened hard to perform the choreography with the trapezoids without a lifesaving net under her and, luckily, everything went well.