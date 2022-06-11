Angelina Jolie and a hard moment with the appearance of the biological mother of one of her daughters

Actress Angelina Jolie is going through a transcendental moment in her personal life after the public appearance of her adoptive daughter’s biological mother Zahara Marley. Is that Jolie is the mother of six children, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knoxwho were born from her marriage with the actr Brad Pitt, and three adopted: Maddox, Pax and Zahara.

Although until now it was only known that Zahara Marley, whom he adopted in 2005 in Ethiopia, had no biological mother, as she had died of AIDS. She now met that woman, Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, had not died, and that she gave her daughter up for adoption as she was unable to raise her.

Source: Instagram @angelinajolie

The biological mother version

The woman told the agency Reuters that Zaharawho do I call Yemasrech It was the product of a rape, of which he did not speak because abuse was frowned upon in his tribe. Due to her situation, her family disowned her and she had to move to Hossana, where her daughter was born.

Source: Instagram @angelinajolie

Then it was her mother who advised her to give the little girl up for adoption. “My baby was on the verge of death. She was malnourished and was not even able to cry. I was desperate and decided to walk away, instead of seeing my girl dying.

But, in addition to this crude story, the supposed biological mother of Zahara She said she was very grateful to Angelina Jolie for having given the girl a life that she would never have been able to.

Source: Instagram @angelinajolie

“I think my daughter is very lucky to be adopted by a globally famous woman. I wish you the best of luck. Angelina Jolie has been more of a mother to her than I have. He’s been with her since she was a baby, but that doesn’t mean I don’t miss her”; He also expressed: “I would like to have some kind of contact, I would like to see her face… I would ask Angelina to let me talk to her… I don’t want money from Angelina, she doesn’t have to give me money, I just want to talk to Zahara”.