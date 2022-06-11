Entertainment

Angelina Jolie and a hard moment with the appearance of the biological mother of one of her daughters

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Actress Angelina Jolie is going through a transcendental moment in her personal life after the public appearance of her adoptive daughter’s biological mother Zahara Marley. Is that Jolie is the mother of six children, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knoxwho were born from her marriage with the actr Brad Pitt, and three adopted: Maddox, Pax and Zahara.

Although until now it was only known that Zahara Marley, whom he adopted in 2005 in Ethiopia, had no biological mother, as she had died of AIDS. She now met that woman, Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, had not died, and that she gave her daughter up for adoption as she was unable to raise her.

Source link

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Series to marathon today available on HBO United States

10 mins ago

What a marriage! Britney Spears and Madonna’s Best BFF Moments

12 mins ago

Chris Evans reacts to rumors of a relationship with Shakira: “she is spectacular”

21 mins ago

This is the life now of Henry Thomas, the boy from ‘ET, the extraterrestrial’

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button