Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt do not find an agreement for the sale of Château Miraval, the famous estate in France where they married in 2014

Divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was finalized in 2019, but the two are still in court because they can’t agree on a variety of issues, most notably the joint custody of their six children.

Today, however, it seems that the divorce between the two Hollywood stars has become even more complicated.

THE Brangelina in fact they are fighting for Château Miraval, the $ 164 million vineyard (140 million euros) they own in France.

Just yesterday Brad Pitt, 57, filed a lawsuit in Luxembourg, accusing Angelina Jolie, 46, of having tried to exclude him from a potential sale as he tried to liquidate his shares.

The two actors are equal shareholders of the property, each holding 50% of the shares.

In the documents presented in court we read that the actress was accused of “systematic obstruction” for working towards the exclusion of Pitt in the sale of their property.

The lawsuit claims that Angelina Jolie is trying to sell her shares without giving her ex-husband the “right of first refusal and profit,” despite “the incredible amount of work, time and money” that Pitt said he invested.

Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of “constant vengeful actions”

The 1,000-acre estate held special significance to the couple since is where they got married in 2014, with a very secret ceremony with only their six children present.

Reportedly, the vineyard is owned by the Quimicum, a limited liability company, that both parties control; Brad through his company Bongo world and Angelina through her company Nouvel.

Brad Pitt originally held a 60% stake from Quimicum and Jolie the remaining 40%.

However, three years before their split in 2016, Pitt had transferred 10% of the ownership from Bongo world to Nouvel, making the actors equal shareholders.

In the documents presented in court we read:

“It is worth remembering that, over the past four years, Nouvel [la società della Jolie] it did not act in the best interests of Quimicum systematically delaying the approval of the annual accounts and the managerial renewal ».

«We understand that behind this systematic obstruction, the real purpose of Nouvel and its shareholder [Jolie] is to sell its stake in Chateau Miraval in a way from evade the right of first refusal of Bongo world. Consequently, taking a capital gain realized thanks to the investment of Bongo world and to which Nouvel did not contribute “.

A source close to the couple defined the actions of Angelina Jolie “constantly vindictive”, describing her as “another example of how this person always tries to evade the rules.”

