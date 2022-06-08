Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are “very proud” of their daughter Shiloh’s viral dance hobby: “She has a serious talent”

Ads

Proud parents! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are in the midst of a messy battle for their winery, but there’s one thing they can agree on: their daughter Shiloh’s dancing talent.

“Brad and Angie are both very proud,” reveals an insider exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They wouldn’t have a problem if she wanted to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it on her in any way.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with Shiloh set. Shutterstock (3)

The 16-year-old has made headlines in recent weeks for TikTok’s viral videos showing her flawless execution of hip-hop dance routines on songs including Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers”.

“Shiloh loves to dance,” the teen’s source tells us. “You are really talented and have been attending these courses for a few years.”

Bullet Train star, 58, and director Unbroken, 47, who split in 2016 after two years of marriage and nine years together, welcomed Shiloh in May 2006. The former spouses also share Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17. and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

Jolie has been open over the years about how close she is to her children, who often accompany their mother to previews of her films around the world. “I love them. I feel like we’re such a team, ”she told British Vogue in February 2021.“ It may sound cliché, but you love and try, and even if you burn the eggs, it doesn’t matter in the end. ”

So far, only Shiloh and Vivienne have given indications that they might have an interest in following in their parents’ footsteps. Shiloh voiced a character in 2016’s Kung Fu Panda 3, while Vivienne played a young Aurora in 2014’s Maleficent.

For now, however, dance seems to be Shiloh’s main passion, not least because it combines elements of both sport and music, two of her “favorite” hobbies.

“She’s made good friends through the dance community too, and they’re all in chat groups and sharing their favorite playlists and that kind of thing,” the insider explains. “The teachers are all very impressed with her and say that the sky is the limit if she wants to take it to the next level, and Shiloh could do it.”

No matter what the future brings, though, Jolie will be there to support her favorite people. “I learn from their strength,” said the Oscar winner at Harper’s Bazaar in November 2019. “As parents, we encourage our children to embrace all that they are and all that they know in their hearts to be right, and they look back. us and we want the same for us.

