Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt back at loggerheads: battle for Miraval castle

Once upon a time there were the Brangelinas: the most beautiful of the beautiful united in a fairytale wedding in a fairytale castle in the hills of Provence. But the fairy tale – as even the stones know – did not have a happy ending, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorced in 2016, after eleven years of love, two of marriage and six children. Now, in the tough battle for the children – in May Pitt obtained joint custody of the boys, but two months after the sentence the appeals court refused the judge for having issued the interim order for “conflict of interest” – the war for the Miraval Castle in Provence is added.

The war for Chateau Miraval

Lawyers for the Hollywood actor and producer filed a file in a Luxembourg court accusing the actress of “systematic obstruction” in the management of the winery in the sumptuous property, once their love nest bought together in 2011 for around 40 million euros. Furthermore Pitt accuses his ex-wife of preventing him from buying his shares first, giving priority to other buyers. His lawyers argue that if Miraval has increased its turnover and therefore its value, it is thanks to Pitt’s investments and commitment. Also for this reason they ask the court to cancel the sale stipulated by Jolie in recent months to an anonymous buyer, for the symbolic value of 1 euro: a transaction to be considered “not very serious” considering the value of the vineyards. The whole estate would be worth $ 164 million (approximately € 140 million). To report the news of the umpteenth episode from the battle between former spouses is the US site Page Six.









The two actors are fifty percent owners of the estate. And there would be an agreement that provides for one sort of right of first refusal which Angelina Jolie would seem to have not respected.

© All rights reserved