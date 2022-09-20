According to rumors Shiloh Jolie Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is tired of the war between the parents.

Tired of the war between her mother and father, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh Jolie Pitt allegedly left the actress’s home to visit her father, to whom the court granted equal custody. According to the indiscretion – reported by the Hollywood Reporter – Shiloh would be the only one of the children had by the two stars to have maintained a good relationship with the actor.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: daughter Shiloh ran away from home

After the farewell Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt became the protagonists of a troubled legal battle for the custody of the children and the actress would still be furious with the actor, so much so that she tried to get the exclusive case to permanently remove them from their father.

Although some of them have actually decided to end relations with Pitt – such as his son Maddox – little Shiloh Pitt would still be very attached to the actor and for this – according to rumors – she would have run away from the actress’s house just to be able to spend some time. time with him. There is currently no confirmation on the issue and many are wondering if one day, sooner or later, the two stars will be able to find an agreement.

