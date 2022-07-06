Shiloh Jolie Pitt She is one of the teenagers of the moment. Not only for being the daughter of what was the highest grossing couple in Hollywood; Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt, but because the young woman shows off a very marked personality and charisma that give her a very own light, far from the brightness of her parents. And she is in charge of highlighting her relief in each of her public appearances, whether on stage where she practices dancing or on walks with her family or friends in which she shows a very particular look.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt He surprised his parents at a very early age when he raised doubts about his gender identity marked by his biological sex and began to dress and comb his hair like a boy. While her sisters wore party dresses and showed off their mother’s styles, she chose to wear suits like her father and even combed her hair like him.

He is remembered, because that is how they told it publicly both Brad Pitt What Angelina Joliethat when I was 12 years old Shiloh Jolie Pitt she asked to be called “John”. “She just wants to be called John. John or Peter. So she’s a Peter Pan thing. So we have to call her John,” Angelina had declared.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt did not agree on Shiloh Jolie Pitt’s hormone therapy

Shiloh Jolie Pitt began exploring her gender identity at age 3, according to Angelina Jolie

But the differences between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arose when the teenager grew up and went further with her proposals by asking to start hormone therapy at the Younique Surgery Center in Santa Monica, California, where they provide her with male hormones. Brad Pitt I did not believe that Shiloh I was in a position to receive this procedure at such a young age. But Angelina Jolie He supported her and began gender change therapy in April 2019.

Back then, Angeline revealed to what Shiloh Jolie Pitt He had been exploring his gender since he was 3 years old. “She wants to be a boy. So we cut her hair. She likes to wear boy clothes and thinks he is one of her brothers. She, like all my children, is free to decide what she wants to be.” “.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt at 16 already shows a more feminine aesthetic

However, when she was just 16 years old, Shiloh surprised the press with her most feminine style. This was when she accompanied Angelina and her sister Zahara shopping around Los Angeles last week.