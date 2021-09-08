Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce due to Weinstein

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt they were the golden couple of Hollywood. So famous that they had a nickname that indicated them as a couple: Brangelina. Yet even the best stories, the ones that are envious, end and, as in this case, they can do it in the worst way. And while the two are still engaged in a very tough one legal battle, the actress gave a very long interview to Guardian. And among his statements there is also a small passage in which he accuses Weinstein of having contributed to the end of their marriage.

The marriage between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ended (also) because of Weinstein

When it comes to Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie it refers to one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. Both Oscar winners, they are among the highest paid stars in the world of cinema (Pitt is said to be worth $ 300 million, while Jolie is worth $ 150 million). Beautiful, attentive to charity and social issues, one could almost say “perfect“. Yet that story ended in September 2016, when Jolie filed for divorce by Pitt, then made official only in 2019. And while the two are still stuck in a bitter battle for the custody of children, the actress told herself in a very long interview with Guardian. The Jolie has granted herself in an unprecedented role, addressing the theme of violence and of abuse, especially in reference to the situation in Afghanistan. But in speaking of abuse there was no lack of mention of Harvey Weinstein, which would help write the final word on her marriage.

The allegations against the manufacturer accused of sexual harassment

Angelina Jolie said she was harassed by the producer Harvey Weinstein, later sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual blackmail and abuses committed against numerous actresses in exchange for roles in his films. Jolie, who managed to escape the danger, never agreed to work with him, but the fact that Brad Pitt at some point it did has seriously compromised their marriage. The actress admitted this during the interview with Guardian, declaring: “It was something I had to escape from. I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny, my first husband, to spread the word to other guys not to let the girls go alone with him. I was asked to do ‘The Aviator’ but I said no because he was involved. I never collaborated or worked with him again – it was hard for me when Brad did it“.

