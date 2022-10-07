Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: history of their love breakup, photos

It was around there in 2016 when one of the strongest couples Hollywood announced their final separation, we are talking about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who assured that their reasons were for the well-being of their children and family, years later the truth behind one of the most notorious divorces of that time finally comes to light then.

Why did Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt break up?

In 2004 the couple met and sparked rumors of a romance, so over time this was confirmed and they appeared to be a magazine family, apparently without problems, but this would fall apart when Angelina Jolie announced the end of her marriage with the actor: “This decision was made with the well-being of the family in mind. She will not comment on it and asks for respect and privacy for her family,” the statement dictated.

Despite rumours, it was never fully known what would have happened between the ex-partner, until recently different sources close to the actress blamed Brad Pitt for family violence, this being the trigger for the end of their relationship. Reference is made to an episode that would have been the before and after between them, as it was revealed that Pitt attacked his then-wife on a plane and that he even tried to do the same with one of his sons who came out to defend the his mother.

Who is Emily Ratajkowski, who would be dating Brad Pitt?

She is an American model, businesswoman and actress, who managed to achieve world fame thanks to her time on the main catwalks around the world, as well as being the image of recognized brands. But not only that, because she also tried her luck as an actress by debuting in the movie “Loss” with Ben Affleck.

Another unusual fact in the midst of the rumors of departures with Brad Pitt is that in the beginning she declared herself one of the biggest fans of Angelina Jolie and Kate Winslet. was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom he also has a son in common, but recently surprised by announcing his divorce. She has been speculating about this for a while. Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been seen together a couple of times,” a source close to the actors told Page Six.