Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: How many children do they have and where are they from?

In 2004, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt They became one of the Hollywood perfect couples of the momentit was the movie Mr & Mrs Smith the cause of his infatuation when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston and Jolie in divorce proceedings with Billy Bob Thornton.

“A friendship first arose between us and suddenly it happened, in a few months I realized that we had fallen in love and I couldn’t wait to get to the set and see it,” revealed Angelina Jolie.

A year after shouting his love from the rooftops, in 2005Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt adopted Zahara in Ethiopia, as a couple and continued to grow until 12 years later the it was ‘Brangelina’ with your divorce.

They are all the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: ages and nationalities

Maddox

He was born in 2002, has 20 years, is the eldest of all for whom Angelina became a mother for the first time. He was adopted in Cambodia. At the moment study biochemistry in South Korea, however, he has also been seen on the big screen in the movie “First they killed my father”.

Zahara

born in 2005was adopted in Ethiopiabecame the first daughter of the marriage, now she is a teenager at 16 years old, she was the one in charge of reviving one of the outfits that Angelina Jolie wore at the 2014 Oscar Awards, choosing the dress for the premiere of “Eternals”.

Shiloh

It was born in 2006 and became the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s first biological daughter. The Shiloh’s gender identity He has been on everyone’s lips at his young age, 15 years. She was born in Namibiain southern Africa, it was in 2010 when Angelina herself revealed that Shiloh liked to dress and be like a boy.

people

From Vietnam Pax arrived to increase the number of the family and become the fourth child of Angelina and Brad. He was adopted in 2007 when I was 3 years old. People say that Brad Pitt did not entirely agree with this decision of his wife, causing certain differences between them.

Knox and Vivienne

The twins were born in France on July 12, 2008are biological children of Jolie and Pitt. They are currently 13 years old and are usually inseparable. The youngest of all, Vivienne, is very attached to Shiloh, from whom she could be taking her liking for manly clothing. Along with her mother, she ventured into the cinema in the movie “maleficent”.

They are the 6 children that they had Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie which makes them the most famous family in Hollywood, although the photos in which they once posed all together will remain in the memory.