Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, how they met

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of the symbolic couples of Hollywood, among the most loved and paparazzi ever. Let’s find out how they met.

They called them Brangelina: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, together from 2005 to 2016, married since 2014 and with three children (Shiloh Nouvel, born in 2006, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, born in 2008), they represented one of the quintessential Hollywood couples.

Two movie stars, but also two of the most appreciated and desired “beautiful” in the world: this is the story of how they met.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: their story

Their relationship was discovered in the newspapers in April 2005, when the two were photographed together during a holiday in Kenya. At that time, Angelina Jolie had been separated for several years from her colleague Billy Bob Thorthon, whom she met on the set of False track, and with whom he had formed a much talked about couple by way of certain bizarre (the two had made a blood pact, carrying a vial with drops of the other’s blood around their neck).

Brad Pitt also came from a historic and highly regarded relationship, the one with the star of the series Friends Jennifer Aniston, left a few months before being seen with Jolie. Precisely for this reason, the Oscar-winning actress for Interrupted girls had been accused by many to be the cause of the divorce between Pitt and Aniston.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had met though on the set of another movie, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, an action comedy directed just in 2005 by Doug Liman, in which they played the part of husband and wife. In January 2006, Jolie announced she was expecting a child with Pitt, after he had already adopted the two children from his previous relationship.

However, the couple separated in 2016, when Jolie filed for divorce, complaining not only of irreconcilable differences between the two, but also of her husband’s violent behavior.

