Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, new battle (for the 140 million French estate)

The legal war between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continues relentlessly, this time

they appear to be ready to fight for Chateau Miraval. This is the castle in Provence with adjoining vineyards that was the setting for the ex couple’s wedding in 2014.

After the dispute between the two Hollywood stars who fought hard to get custody of the children, now to end up in the cauldron of their endless legal battle is this French estate that to define wonderful would be an understatement.

To better define it, let’s use not words but numbers: it is a real estate that is worth mind-boggling figures, ie 164 million dollars (about 140 million euros).

In addition to the material value, this wonderful castle should also have a sentimental value given that right here, seven years ago, the two said the fateful yes, thus becoming in effect the Brangelina.

However, certainly their alleged legal battle for yet another common good is probably not linked to some sentimental value …

Also because it seems that the actress tried to sell the shares of the castle in Provence, other than sentimental value. The problem would have arisen precisely because of this “risky” move. Hazardous because Angelina Jolie would have moved quietly, without notifying the one who is the other owner for now, at least according to what she reports Page Six. So there is very little sentimental, since Angelina Jolie would perhaps like to get rid of the castle where she crowned her fairytale dream with the handsome Prince Charming of Hollywood. To happy hending disney, there are those who prefer to pocket the money of the castle.

The US site exclusively reports the news, declaring that it has come into possession of the documents that Brad Pitt allegedly filed in a Luxembourg court. In short, the umpteenth documents of the umpteenth legal case. Now the one between Pitt and Jolie more than a soap opera seems like one legal opera, with multiple episodes of Beautiful And Perry Mason put together.

And to think that they could sing Adriano Celentano's hit out loud, mocking all their colleagues to the sound of "We are the most beautiful couple in the world. And we are sorry for the others "…