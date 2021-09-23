Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, new battle (for the 140 million French estate)

A symbol of love, become a bone of contention. Well yes, Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt they dragged into them legal battle also Chateau Miraval, their wonderful French estate $ 164 million (approx 140 million euros) where in 2014 they got married in a very private ceremony. According to Page Six, in fact, the actress allegedly tried to sell the shares of the castle in Provence – with attached vineyards – without notifying the former.

To report the news is the American portal, which claims to be came into possession of the documentation that Pitt allegedly filed in a court of Luxembourg. But why this battle? THE Brangiolina they were owners of Chateau Miraval in equal parts, 50 and 50: an agreement formalized three years before the divorce, which provided for the involvement of the other if one of the contracting parties decides to transfer to third parties its share of shares.

A kind of “right of first refusal and profitWhich Angelina would not have respected, implementing one moreover “Systematic obstructionTo exclude the ex-husband from one potential sale, without considering «the incredible amount of work, time and money that he invested in that property “. In short, they will be The Judges to establish how things really went, it is certain that the atmosphere between the two Hollywood superstars returns to be incandescent.

A dispute that adds to that much better known tied to custody of children: in May Brad had gotten joint custody of the boys, but two months later the court of appeal the judge refused which had issued the provisional measure for «conflict of interest». A point in favor of Angelina, who now, however, will have to deal with the new cause and explain if he really intended di sell his share by Chateau Miraval.

Cutting out Brad.

