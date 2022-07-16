Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reunited in Rome for the birthday of the twins Knox and Vivienne

After appearing at the Circus Maximus together with daughter Shiloh on the occasion of Maneskin concert, Angelina Jolie is preparing to celebrate the birthday of his twins Knox and Vivienne, alongside whom he will also be there Brad Pitt.

The actor of Troy arrived at Rome in recent days (with a guitar in his hands and a cream-colored fisherman’s hat pulled down well on his head), where Angelina and his children are currently in for the filming of the film Bloodlessfilm that sees return Jolie directing after his experiences with A place in time, In the land of blood and honey, Unbroken, By the sea And First they killed my father.

Although between Jolie and Pitt the relationships are not idyllic (the stories of the legal battles that see them as protagonists speak for themselves) it seems that the star of Maleficent was very happy with the arrival of Bradas too busy filming her new one movie to be able to fully devote himself to sons which she shares with the 58-year-old actor.

“Angelina has a tight shooting schedule, so she’s relieved that Pitt could have come to Rome to see the children and to be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday. To her it means a lot that he went on this journey, ”said an insider (source Hola).

“Jolie She always goes out of her way to make sure the kids spend time with their father, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays, but in this situation Brad’s trip has taken a huge burden off her shoulders. His effort did not go unnoticed “, the source concluded without going too far on what they planned Brad Pitt and Angelina for the 14 years of their twins who have now become teenagers. That the former Hollywood golden couple can reconnect thanks to the celebrations for Knox and Vivienne?

