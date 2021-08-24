News

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt still fighting

Another chapter in the war between the two actors always because of the custody of the children

Two months ago, Brad Pitt had managed to secure joint custody of the boys, but now his wife’s response has arrived.

The appeals court rejected the judge who had issued the interim order. And the battle continues.

Alleged truce

A few weeks ago, there was talk of an alleged truce between Brad Pitt and Angiolina Jolie for custody of the children, but it seems that this is not the case. The two actors are back to fight, more aggressive than ever and this time Angiolina has taken a step forward.

The Court of Appeal

The California appeals court rejected the judge who oversaw the divorce and legal decisions. There would, in fact, be a conflict of interest. His attorney has not been able to explain the business relationship that binds Anne Kiley, who is part of Pitt’s defense attorney team.

All to be redone

“Judge Ouderkirk’s ethical breach, taken in conjunction with disclosed information about his recent professional dealings with Pitt’s lawyers, could cause an objective person with full knowledge of the facts to reasonably have doubts about the judge’s ability to be impartial.” , ruled the court.

