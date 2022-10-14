Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: the actress’s painful email to her ex-husband ends up on the web. From tales of violence to alcohol abuse, here’s what she wrote

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have broken up for several years nowyet they keep coming out new details about their breakup.

THE Brangelina they made the whole world dream with their love and sensitivity, but everything fell apart starting in 2016. The long legal feud led to a very expensive divorce and to a real one battle over custody of children.

Today, five years after their separation, new details are popping up on one of Hollywood’s most painful and famous divorces. Indeed, in the past few hours an email has appeared on the web that the actress had sent to her ex-husband. After some research, Entertainment Tonight confirmed the authenticity of the emailthat it was part of the court papers. The words contained in the “letter” reveal interesting background on the end of the relationship.

Angelina Jolie wrote to Bred Pitt: the story of the violence and the sale of the house

The email dates back to January 2021when the actress decided to turn to Brad Pitt to talk about her decision to sell one of their houses, the Chateau Miraval Winery.

“IS the place where we welcomed the twins And where we got married on a plaque in memory of my mother. A place that held the promise of what we could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now it is impossible for me to talk about it without crying. I will treasure what was ten years ago “.

The actress continues talking about their home: “But it is also the place that marks the end of our family – and an activity focused on alcohol “. And goes on “I had hoped that somehow it could have become something that would hold us together and in which we would find light and peace. Now I realize how much you wanted me out and you will be happy to receive this email “.

Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt for child abuse and alcohol abuse

In the email, the Tomb Rider actress exposed her feelings and resentment towards her children’s father.

“I don’t feel like I’m involved, publicly or privately, in an alcohol-based business, when behaviors due to this substance have hurt our family so deeply“.

The moving email ends with the following words: “Your dreams for your relationship with business and alcohol are yours alone and you made it painfully clear. I wish you the best in business and I sincerely hope that one day when they get older the kids will think differently about Miraval and come to visit you. But for me Miraval died in September 2016. Everything I’ve seen since then has confirmed it to me, unfortunately “.