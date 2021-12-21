Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the daughter has become a goddess: more beautiful than her mother

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of the most loved couples ever by fans around the world. Many are hoping for a flashback that seems impossible right now. But now their little girl has appeared in all the newspapers, more beautiful than ever. Did you see how it became?

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt they had a love affair that really made to dream all of them in fact when in 2016 the news of their farewell has arrived, the fans have remained a lot disappointed. From their union, however, a wonderful family was born and their children are there for both most important thing in the world. Have you seen how the Hollywood couple’s eldest daughter has changed?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Sihlou has blossomed

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still one of the most loved couples of all time even if in reality they are no longer a couple today. The two fell in love on the film set Mr and Mrs Smith in 2005 and have never left each other since.

A story very followed by all over the world and the gossip about the Hollywood couple was certainly not wasted. The two have created a wonderful and above all large family in fact they are parents of 6 children, three natives and three adopted.

The idyll, however, and thus also the dreams of those who admired this extraordinary couple so much ended in 2016 after just two years from the wedding celebrated in Nice. The end of the love between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was not easy and sparks and discussions flew between the two.

Recently, news has arrived that confirms another lonely Christmas for the actor. The court entrusted the custody of the children exclusively to the mother. The news did not upset the couple’s children too much unlike the first child Sihlou who instead would like to spend more time with their father according to the revelations of the magazine Ok. The gorgeous teenager did a incredible change, have you seen it today?

She is even more beautiful than her mother

Sihlou is now 15 and obviously with Brad and Angelina as parents it could only be a splendor. The eldest daughter immediately distinguished herself as a child in fact she has always had clear ideas from a very young age. As a child she wanted to wear men’s clothes like those of her brothers because she said she felt like them. A well-defined personality from an early age and the parents did not interfere even if this has sparked a lot of criticism.

Today she flanks her mom on the Red Carpet and is said to be interested in the world of fashion and with those big blue eyes and her mother’s mouth she wouldn’t have the slightest problem.

READ ALSO -> Brad Pitt, yet before it was the imagination of many women | Today you will hardly recognize it

READ ALSO -> Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the violent breakup between the stars: the reason is shocking

A gorgeous teen who got the best of dad Brad and mom Angelina. We wish you and the whole family to rediscover the family serenity that now seems lost and we are sure that the career of the beautiful Sihlou will take off.