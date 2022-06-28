Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: the daughter Shiloh is a real marvel

She has a passion for dance and hip-hop, so much so that for her performances she has become a real star on Tik Tok and YouTube. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (pictured, with her sister Zahara and Angelina Jolie), the first sixteen-year-old natural daughter of the famous couple, she is very talented, according to experts, and is proving it in a series of video circulated on the web. She is seen moving to the rhythm of songs like Ed Sheeran’s “Shiver” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time”, together with her friends from the school founded by choreographer James Combo Marino.

@shilohjolie her >> #shilohjoliepitt #angelinajolie #fyp シ ♬ Without Me (Made Popular By Eminem) [Vocal Version] – Party Tyme Karaoke



In an interview with Us Weekly, a source close to Brad and Angelina said they are both proud of their daughter’s abilities as a dancer: “They would have no problem if she wanted to turn pro, but they’re not putting any pressure on the girl.” However, the sixteen-year-old has already taken a few steps in the world of cinema. Her first credited role is as a voice actress for the animated film “Kung Fu Panda 3”, where she voiced the character of Shuai Shuai. To want her for this role was her mother, who in the film gives voice to one of the protagonists, Tigre. With her Shiloh, he participated in some film events, attracting countless attention to himself, not only for the great resemblance to her parents, but also for her enchanting beauty. In 2014 she was offered a role in the movie “Maleficent”, that of Maleficent’s daughter, played by Angelina. However, she preferred not to accept the part of her, which was therefore assigned to her younger sister Vivienne.

Shiloh, however, acted with her father. When she was only two she appeared briefly in the film “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”, in which Brad Pitt stars. She is Caroline, daughter of Benjamin and Daisy, played by Cate Blanchett.

Her name has a special meaning, as Angelina revealed, which hides a dramatic family history. She is really about her parents. Before her, Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand were in fact expecting a baby girl, for whom they had chosen the name Shiloh Baptist. Unfortunately, due to a miscarriage, the little girl died. So, a tribute to that sister he never had.

It seems that Shiloh is not present on the social network Instagram, perhaps to preserve his privacy. So those who want to be updated on her activity can follow her number one fan page, followed by over 160,000 people. This is where images of her are continually published.

It is not yet known which career path she will undertake over the years, but one certainty is already there: Shiloh was born to be a star.

(Photo Getty Images)