Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the new Lovers. Listen to the podcast on the great loves of cinema

“Before meeting Brad on the set someone warned me he doesn’t like to talk much, so be prepared. We started chatting for five minutes, we kept talking for two hours, from the subject of children to the great problems of the world”. Thus Angelina Jolie told the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, a film that made them meet and during the filming of which a long love was born. In the second appointment of the podcast of Republic Lovers-Confidential report on movie couples (click on the title to listen) there are versions of Pitt and Jolie on the most famous love story of the new millennium, consumed in the spotlight in every detail.

Fifty years after the partnership between Humphrey Bogart and Laurent Bacall, protagonists of the first episode, there has been a total reversal. At one time movie stars were remote figures, demigods whose public images and biographies were constructed with authorial care. Consumerist idols that could easily be destroyed by stringent public morality. Just think of the boycott suffered by Ingrid Bergman when she left her husband for Rossellini. Today, hollywood’s advertising machine, the producers, no longer control the lives of artists. We know everything about the actors. This knowledge humanizes them, removes them from the pedestal to put them on a par with the public, which for this reason respects them as never before.

In Cambodia with Zahara and Maddox

Angie and Brad tell each other over the years, the meetings that accompany their films but also their story. From the first clapperboard to the last film together, By the sea, which was also the will signed by the director and actress on their partnership. But even before that, the difficult beginnings and turbulent youth.

Jolie explains the falling in love “I did not know Brad, I discovered a wonderful human being, with his feet on the ground and able to slow down my life making me enjoy the moment”, the children, from the adoption of Maddox to the birth of Shiloh “I will never forget that day, the light in the room, Shiloh, Brad and the sense of joy and hope towards the future”. Not only beautiful and good actors, but also producers – of films but also of French wines – and above all humanitarian activists. Their travels by air, land and sea through every place in the world, the base in Europe and the heart in Cambodia. Year after year, you can sense the first cracks, the first departures, the insofferences, the solitudes. That flight trip that changes everything. Separation, loneliness. Brad tells at the Venice Film Festival, when he brings Ad Astra, the story of a man lost in the cosmos, between loneliness, memories and refilling: “I do not think I am the only one to have difficult moments, feelings of despair, voids of meaning, the idea of not being worth it. A friend who works in a hospice told me that people don’t talk about careers, successes, cars in the end. They talk about their loves or regrets. That’s all and that’s what we should focus on every day.”

Lovers are told thanks to interviews by Republic and the collaboration of Silvia Bizio and the formidable archive of the Hollywood Foreign Press – but also of dad Jon Voight and Luca Tommassini, who choreographed the famous tango of The Tourist, the film shot in Venice.