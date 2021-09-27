Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: the new photos of their daughter Zahara

Hand in hand in a Los Angeles mall. Angelina Jolie and her Zahara.

Super close-knit, as if they were friends and not just mother and daughter. The new photos of Angelina Jolie (45 years old) walking around the Californian city with daughter Zahara (16). His favorite – so, it is rumored -. And even if it wasn’t true, the daughter, in any case, with whom he has a very special relationship.

One is 16 years old, the other 45. To separate them for three decades but you wouldn’t think: the American actress and her adopted daughter, originally from Ethiopia, they are very close and are not afraid to prove it. In public they show affectionate and, between complicit looks and physical contact, they are closer than ever. And it doesn’t matter if they’re on the red carpet or go to the supermarket. Any occasion is good to show their complicity.

Angelina Jolie and Zahara: a very special relationship

With the girl, on the other hand, mother Angelina has a truly unique relationship. And he never hid it. Although, in all, there are six heirs of the actress – three adopted and three naturally had – it is for the Ethiopian teenager that the diva has a predilection.

“Strong. Creative. Committed. I have an amazing daughter. Zahara is truly a wonderful young African woman: my teacher of life ” Jolie said some time ago. “Every day it teaches me something. She has always been with me, she has grown up with me and our family. But at the same time she remained a wonderful African woman. He wanted to keep and cultivate his African roots. He has never forgotten his country, his continent, his people … “.

And if words are not always given credit, in front of looks you can not pretend nothing has happened. In fact, there are countless photographs depicting mother and daughter with eyes adoring for each other.

Zahara, a girl strength

Of Zahara, Jolie has always admired her desire not to break with the past. A past certainly not a happy one. The girl, in fact, was born in 2005 in a refugee camp in Ethiopia, among the poorest countries in Africa.

Mother Angelina saw her for the first time in a orphanage and she was struck by his big eyes, as unmanageable then as now. She was with her then boyfriend, Brad Pitt, who later became her (now ex) husband. Together they were conquered by that frugoletto, the first adopted as a couple (the second by the actress, former adoptive mother of the Cambodian Maddox).

The revealing photo at Brad and Angelina’s wedding

Who knows if the rumors are true that they want Shiloh – the first natural daughter of the Brangelina – dad’s darling and Zahara’s mum’s favorite. The photo taken at the wedding of the two would confirm the rumors. The groom holds the first between his knees, the bride looks at the second with complicity. Proof that there really is a special relationship. And that no one intends to deny.

