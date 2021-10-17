Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the violent breakup between the stars: the reason is shocking

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, two great actors who for several years drove fans crazy: they embodied the image of the most beautiful family in the world. That story unfortunately ended, leaving behind a trail of terrible accusations that led to the breakup between the stars. What is the reason for this rupture?

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt they have not only been a wonderful couple, they have been for years the couple par excellence in the magical world of Hollywood. They embodied the image of a wonderful family, beautiful in appearance, but also based on important human values.

With three biological children and three other adopted children, they appeared in the eyes of the world as something more and different than the other famous couples in the world of entertainment. Their beautiful faces have filled the covers of the most important magazines in the world. But unfortunately their love story has come to an end and it has arrived in the worst way. What is the real reason?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, because their wonderful story is over

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt they fell in love in the most traditional way, on a movie set. The film is titled: Mr and Mrs Smith. That set represented the place where one of the most extraordinary and controversial loves in the entire history of Hollywood was born.

The two got engaged and decided to move into the beautiful house in Los Feliz, Califoria, together with their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and the twins Knox And Vivienne. Only in 2014, after nine years, did they decide to get married in secret in a chateau in Provence. Only 20 guests, including their six children.

But two years later, in 2016, Angelina Jolie wanted the separation and the divorce arrived in 2019. A divorce which turned out to be very complicated for all the issues it posed on the table, from the couple’s huge assets to the main problem: the custody of six children. In addition, since then, rumors have begun to circulate regarding the real reasons that led the actress to ask for the separation. The reason is terrible and shocking.

The terrible accusation

The moment in which Angelina Jolie decides to end the marriage experience with Brad Pitt has a precise date and place: 14 September 2016. The whole family is boarded on a private jet and this becomes the place where the terrible fight between Brad Pitt and his eldest son would have occurred. Maddox.

For that episode, the American actor came under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for ‘child abuse’, from which he was later cleared by the FBI. However, Brad Pitt confessed that one of the causes of the divorce dated 2016 stemmed from his addiction to alcohol, which ended in 2017 thanks to the help of Alcoholics Anonymous.

The conclusion of the war between the two stars, however, still seems far away. A statement from Jolie some time ago in fact emphasizes a new possible reason. The actress said she has ‘evidence’ of ex-husband Brad Pitt’s domestic violence and is ready to even bring their six children to testify against him.