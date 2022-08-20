Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: They doubt that the FBI will reopen the case for domestic violence

The FBI is not expected to reopen the investigation of Brad Pitt after an explosive report was revealed this week detailing the alleged domestic violence that he experienced Angelina Jolie and their children on a private plane trip, which would lead to their divorce in 2016.

“The statute of limitations has passed and they have seen all the information available. There is nothing new here. At that time they considered all of Angelina’s accusations and did not file any charges.”, said a source close to the actor for Pages Six.

“The FBI investigated the incident thoroughly, there is no possibility that they will reopen the case. This is all a concerted effort to smear Brad.”stressed the gallant’s friend.

The friend noted that even though the “Maleficent” actress recounted the same details from the FBI report in her ongoing custody case against her ex-husband, a judge still gave Pitt 50/50 custody of their children.

The 47-year-old Oscar winner told the FBI in 2016 that her then-58-year-old husband injured her after drunkenly pushing her aboard a private plane, leaving their six children extremely emotionally distraught.

Angelina Jolie has been seeking full custody of her children for 6 years

The friend added to the US media that Angelina Jolie made reference to the star’s alleged actions on the plane to the judge overseeing her custody case.

The friend said: “Angelina’s claims were raised in at least two different legal contexts: the incident on the plane and then again during a lengthy custody trial. In one case, no charges were filed and in another, Brad was awarded 50/50 custody.”

The celebrities have been at war over their six children for the past six years, ever since Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016.

Although they are officially divorced, the actors are still involved in a dispute over the custody of their minor children: Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. Their eldest children, Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18, are no longer in contention. A source close to the actress revealed that the actress will continue to appeal until all her children are of legal age, so as not to share custody.

Pitt’s friend said: “These are things from six years ago that Angelina presented at the custody hearing. This is Angelina’s six-year campaign to discredit Brad. This is really just Angelina’s version of events. This is what she claims happened.”

“These claims were raised at the custody hearing and the judge obviously did not believe him, otherwise Brad would never have been awarded joint custody.”

Recommended video: Kylie Jenner uploads a video without makeup and with acne