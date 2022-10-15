Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: They filter the actress’s moving mail – People – Culture

After eleven years of marriage, six children and a mediatic divorce, the renowned Hollywood actors, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, continue to give something to talk about.

In fact, an email was recently leaked on TikTok that the actress and film director, in the past month of January 2021, made to her ex-husband.

The letter contained some of the reasons why he sold part of his French winery Chateau Miraval and revealed some moving words from the actress.

The medium ‘ET Online’ had access to the representatives of the famous to verify the information of the video.

It was the first place we took the twins when they came home and also where we got married on a plaque in memory of my mother

According to the report of the aforementioned newspaper, The woman expresses that she sold the French warehouse of 500 bushels for the memories that they generate of her romantic past with the actor.

“It was the first place we took the twins to when they came home and also where we got married on a plaque in memory of my mother,” the actress wrote.

He also added that: “That was a place where I thought I was going to grow old.”

I will treasure my memories of what was a decade ago

The actress continued her story with harsh words, “Even now it is impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what was a decade ago.”

That’s the way it is, Angelina sold her share of the warehouse this year, which is why the actor sued her.since, according to him, they had agreed that “they could not do any business with that place without the consent of the other”.

Finally, Jolie referred to her ex’s addiction: “That site marked the history of her family and a business focused on alcohol.”

Addictions and the fight for custody of their children



After three years of their separation, Brad Pitt confessed that for a time “he had addiction problems and that he had gone through anonymous alcoholics,” he said in an interview with ‘GQ’ magazine.

On the other hand, as the ex-partner is currently fighting for the custody of their children, A document was also leaked in which the actress assures that “Pitt grabbed one of the children by the neck and slapped another in the faceand grabbed her by the head while shaking her”, As confirmed by the medium ‘ET Online’.

The portal ‘TMZ’ says that in 2016, Brad Pitt raised his hand to slap one of his children and Angelina Jolie prevented it, decanting in a difficult discussion.

In fact, the actress in her mail also assured that “she cannot be involved in a business that is linked to alcoholism, an addiction that ended her family.”

