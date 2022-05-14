Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: this is how their daughter Shiloh is today

Being the daughter, and first-born, of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt means being, like it or not, an object of global attention. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who will turn 16 in a few days, has always been followed with curiosity, especially since she, very young, decided to be called John and to wear clothes considered typically masculine, a decision naturally supported by her parents.

In 2010 Angelina told Vanity Fair that at the time her daughter refused to take on the role of baby Aurora in “Maleficent“(a role later played by her little sister Vivienne), because” she would never, ever wear a dress “.

Today, however, the girl has chosen to identify herself as a woman and to return to her original name, Shiloh, and, chased by the paparazzi, she is already starting to set trends with her looks, managing to go from red carpet dresses, like at the London premiere. of “Eternals” last October (where moreover she wore a dress that had belonged to mother Jolie!) to more casual outfits such as sweatpants and sweatshirt.

Just recently she was photographed in a white tracksuit and sneakers, probably after one of her dance sessions (some call her a natural talent!). But what catches the attention of those who follow her is a new shade of her hair color: her dark blonde hair now has shades of pink! Who knows what look she’ll be sporting on her birthday on May 27th ?!

(Photo Getty Images)