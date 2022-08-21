Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt would have encouraged a taste for weapons in their son Maddox

After the demand that allegedly Angelina Jolie filed against the FBI, some documents were leaked that expose the altercation that occurred between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt during a flight, which led to the separation of Hollywood luminaries.

What is the alleged lawsuit of Angelina Jolie vs. the FBI?

According to American media such as the magazine rollstone, Angelina Jolie was identified as the anonymous person who sued the FBI after they closed an investigation for physical and verbal assault in 2016 filed by the protagonist of maleficent against her ex-husband.

The lawsuit alleges that there was a meeting between the assistant district attorney and the FBI at the time the actress filed the accusations against Pitt.

The negligence of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt towards their children

In the midst of the lawsuit and the leak of the FBI report, some episodes have been retaken that allude to the lack of attention and negligence that the couple had with their children.

For example, the fondness for weapons and knives that Maddox, adopted son of the couple had and that, in fact, according to an interview with W Magazine, the same actress fed.

According to Jolie’s statements, her mother had taken her to buy her first weapons when she was 11 or 12 years old and that Maddox already had some special ones.

For his part, Brad Pitt also encouraged these actions, since Maddox had made a drawing of a machine gun that, later, the actor asked that the image be replicated in a gold pendant, according to Jolie in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2017.

On the other hand, according to the testimony of former employees of the Hollywood stars, the children of the marriage had control of the house and used to have great relevance in the dynamics of their parents.

To these perceptions of people close to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are added the statements of Anna Kowalsky, an employee of a hotel where the family stayed. Among her statements, she highlights that the actors slept separately since 2010.

He also said that he used to see Angelina drink wine alone in one room of the suite while Brad Pitt secluded himself to drink beer in another room.

Recently Brad Pitt premiered the movie Bullet Train, film in which the reggaeton singer participated BadBunny.