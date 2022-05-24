Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh, 15, seems to have grown up with dance moves unleashed on Lizzo’s song in a rare video

ANGELINA Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh showed off her dance moves in a TikTok video, shocking fans at how much she has grown.

The teenager appeared to be in a dance class in the clip.

5

An overview page from Shiloh shared a video of the 15-year-old showing some kinky moves while others watched.

Lizzo’s hit single About Damn Time played during the clip.

Angelina, 46, and Brad’s daughter wore a black hoodie, matching sweatpants, and black and white Nike sneakers.

Fans flocked to the comments to share kind words for the young star.

One fan commented: “That rotation was so neat!”

Another called his moves “so good”.

JUST LIKE MOM

In February, Angelina shared a rare photo of her daughter on Instagram.

The teenager was seen sitting in a chair, his hair pulled back in a bun and wearing an all-black suit.

Shiloh appeared to be laughing and smiling, holding one hand close to her face.

The two appeared to be dating on a trip to Cambodia.

Angelina wrote the post: “A few days in Cambodia among the warm locals and I feel my soul is recovering. This has always been a special country for me and our family.

“Happy to be reunited with friends and colleagues at the MJP Foundation in the Samlot district. The all-local team runs health, education and conservation programs.

Angelina continued: “I spent time with the forest rangers discussing land invasion, poaching and mapping patrol routes.”

He also shared photos of water lilies and a snapshot of his encounter with what appeared to be military officers.

The journey comes in the midst of a legal drama between Angelina and Brad.

LEGAL PROBLEMS

The Fight Club star is suing his ex-wife for secretly selling their £ 116 million French estate and winery to a Russian oligarch.

TMZ reported that Brad is suing Angelina in hopes of canceling the sale.

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, the couple bought Chateau Miraval in Correns, France in 2008 while they were still married.

Brad claims he has invested a significant amount of money in the property.

Angelina, however, paid 40 percent of the $ 28.4 million required for the purchase, according to legal documents.

According to his statement, Brad feels responsible for the company’s success, pointing out that in 2013 Angelina was not that involved.

He also claims that he and his ex-wife agreed not to sell their stake in the company without talking about it first.

This agreement was reached prior to their controversial split.

According to the TMZ report, Angelina went to court in June 2021 to discuss the sale of her stake in the cellar.

She claimed that she and an unknown party had reached an agreement regarding the sale.

Brad was aware of his desire to sell his stock, however, he says he only agreed to check out potential buyers.

He said he had told Angelina at the time that he would give the green light based on who showed interest.

In October 2021, according to his statement, he was surprised to learn that a company called Tenute del Mondo – a subsidiary of the Stoli Group – had bought Angelina’s stake in the winery.

Brad claims he was not consulted, and did not consent, to the sale and accused his ex of purposely hiding the information from him.

According to his legal filing, Brad believes the buyer, a Russian oligarch named Yuri Shefler, is making it difficult to run the company.

As such, Brad sues to cancel the sale and seeks damages.

A source told The Sun of the legal feud: “Unfortunately, this is another example of the same person ignoring his legal and ethical obligations.

“In doing so, he violated the rights of the one person who invested money and hard-earned equity in the company’s success by claiming to sell both the company and the family home to a third-party competitor.

“He’s looking for a return on an investment he didn’t make and a profit he didn’t earn.”

In September 2021, court documents showed Brad and Angelina agreed to lift a “standard temporary restraining order” on their assets.

As a result of the deal, the former couple were allowed to sell their assets during their marriage, giving Angelina the option to sell off her stake in Chateau Miraval.

Though the two may have struck a deal, they struggled to agree on other things, with Brad filing a lawsuit against the award-winning actress.

The lawsuit alleged that the star was trying to sell his shares in the mansion without granting Brad his “right of first refusal and profit,” despite “the incredible amount of work, time and money” he said he put into it.

The property is said to be owned by the Quimicum company, which is partly owned by Brad through his other company Mondo Bongo and by Angelina through his company Nouvel.

The documents reveal: “It is worth remembering that, for the past four years, Nouvel has not acted in the best interest of Quimicum by systematically delaying the approval of the annual accounts and the renewal of the manager.

“We understand that behind this systematic obstruction, the real purpose of Nouvel and its shareholder [Jolie] consists in selling its stake in Chateau Miraval SA in a way that would circumvent Mondo Bongo’s right of first refusal.

“Consequently, taking a capital gain collected thanks to the investment of Mondo Bongo and to which Nouvel did not contribute”.

Brad and Angelina married in 2014, separating in 2016.

They have since been locked up in a nasty feud over divorce and custody.

Angelina and Brad share six children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, and Vivienne and Knox, 13.

5

5

5