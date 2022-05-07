Angelina Jolie and Christina Applegate, celebrities who removed their ovaries to prevent cancer

In 2013 the actress underwent a double mastectomy (surgery that completely removes the breasts) after having tested positive for the BRCA1 study that detects a genetic mutation that makes a person more prone to breast and ovarian cancer. Then, at the age of 39, she had an oophorectomy (surgical procedure to remove the ovaries).

At that time, Jolie explained through an opinion article published in the American newspaper The New York Times, that she prepared herself “physically and emotionally” and investigated and discussed the options with her doctors since the surgery caused her early menopause.

“I have a tiny, light-colored patch that contains bioidentical estrogen, and I’ve had a progesterone IUD inserted into my uterus, which will help me maintain hormonal balance, but more importantly, it will help prevent uterine cancer,” detailed to the press on that occasion.

She added, “I didn’t do it just because I carry the BRCA1 gene mutation. Testing positive doesn’t mean you have to go straight to surgery. There’s more than one way to deal with every health problem; the most important thing is know the options.

At surgery, the surgeons found a small benign tumor in one ovary, but no signs of cancer in any of the tissues.

Another famous case is that of Christina Applegatethe actress who, after being diagnosed in 2008 and overcoming breast cancer for which she underwent a mastectomy, revealed to the press that in 2017 she underwent surgery to remove her ovaries after her cousin died of this cancer .