Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh enjoy Måneskin concert

People like us? Yea! Last Saturday night, 9, Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old daughter Shiloh attended a rock concert in Rome, Italy. The two watched together the concert of the famous Italian band Måneskin, which took place at the Circo Maximo arena.

The 47-year-old star is spending a season in the region to shoot her newest film, “Without Blood”, which features Salma Hayek in the cast.

Even discreet about private life, videos made by other people who were at the presentation went viral on social media. In addition to the excitement and singing, what most caught the attention of fans was the familiar beauty.

Angelina is also mother to Madoox Chivan, 20, Pax Thien, 18, Zahara Marley, 17, and twins Vivienne Marchelline and Knox Léon, 13. All are fruits of her marriage to Brad Pitt.

“They’re great people, and as there are so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other. It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human.” interview with People.