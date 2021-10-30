Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh, the couple of the moment (between parties and swapped dresses)

Spotlight on Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh. No, no metaphor. The couple has indeed captured the attention of the international media thanks to a series of sparkling exits in public: the Hollywood star is around the world to promote Eternals, the latest film from the brand Marvel in which she plays a fierce warrior, and is taking herself with her, from red carpet to red carpet, his tribe.

That is five of his six children: Maddox (20), Zahara (16), Knox And Vivienne (13), in addition to Shiloh, in fact, the first biological daughter that he had together Brad Pitt. Although a few years ago it did coming out like gender variant claiming the right to a masculine name, today the 15-year-old seems to have started rummaging inmother’s closet, discovering its magic. After all, Angelina has always been clear: his children have always been free to be whatever they want.

TO Los Angeles, for example, she sported a long beige designer dress Gabriela Hearst, worn by Angelina during a recent trip to France e modified for the event themed recycling. In London, Shiloh repeated upcycling with a black and white Dior that mom had brought in 2019 when she presented Maleficent, combining it with some dark dancers and an elegant bun. All ‘afterpartyinstead, she showed up with one denim shirt oversize and a pair of Converse, while the actress certainly did not go unnoticed with a long green dress: different clothes, but feeling at the top.

Yes, because the two in the past – in the public appearances – had never appeared so close: to bring them, perhaps, the chaos familiar of recent years, with divorce and the legal battle between Angelina and Brad. Plus it’s amazing like that overwhelming similarity that has always tied Shiloh to her dad, some are overlapping obvious similarities with the somatic features of the mother.

Loading... Advertisements

“A perfect mix», Have noticed the fans on social networks. What they would like for Angelina a new love, but at the top of her priorities – as she herself stated last April – now there are children. In reality, she has always taken care of it, supporting Shiloh even when it rained on her head from the outside sterile criticisms: “She wants to be called John, me I will not force anyone to be what it is not ».

And today there complicity remained the same. Indeed, looking at the latest shots, it seems further increased.