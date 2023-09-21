Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne spotted at JFK Airport

Guardian

Angelina Jolie looked in high spirits as she landed at JFK Airport in New York City on Thursday.

The 48-year-old humanitarian and Oscar-winning actress threw her head back as she laughed as she was seen with her youngest daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 15.

“Mr. The ‘And Mrs. Smith’ star wore a belted beige raincoat over a light gray top with matching slacks. She completed her look with shiny brown heels.

However, Vivienne adopted a more casual look for her jet-setting adventure, as she was seen rocking a blue top and black sweatpants with navy blue Converse sneakers.

The teen, who Jolie shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 59, completed her look with a black mask and black bag.

Jolie and Vivienne are working on a Broadway musical together. TheImageDirect.com

Jolie will be the producer of the musical adaptation of 1983’s “The Outsiders,” while Vivienne will be her assistant. TheImageDirect.com

The sighting comes after Page Six revealed that the mother-daughter duo are working on a Broadway musical together. While Jolie will produce, Vivienne has taken on the role of her mother’s assistant.

“Viv reminds me of my mother (Marcheline Bertrand), in that her focus is not on being the center of attention, but on supporting other creatives,” Jolie told Us in a statement last month. “She is very thoughtful and serious about theater and is working hard to better understand how to contribute.”

The musical film will be an adaptation of the 1983 film “The Outsiders,” which starred Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze and Rob Lowe.

Inside JFK Airport, Jolie wore a belted beige raincoat with a light gray top and matching slacks.

Vivienne wore a blue top and black sweatpants with navy blue Converse sneakers.

The musical had its world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, California earlier this year, and a source tells Us that when Jolie and her daughter saw it, “they both fell in love with the musical.”

“Angelina and Vivienne later met S.E. Hinton, who was around Vivienne’s age when she wrote the novel,” the source said.

“As a result of watching the show and talking with SE Hinton, Angelina was inspired to take on the role as head producer for the upcoming launch on Broadway,” the insider said.

Jolie shares Vivienne as well as Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne’s twin brother Knox with ex-husband Brad Pitt. wireimage

Jolie and Pitt are still fighting over the custody of their minor children. Getty Images for AFI

Show dates for the Broadway musical have not yet been revealed.

Jolie and Pitt, who are still battling over custody of their minor children, are also parents to Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne’s twin brother Knox.

The two actors got married in 2014, but just two years later, they announced their separation following an allegedly violent argument on a plane in which the actress and several of her children became drunk.

The custody battle was set to end in July 2021, when a judge awarded Pitt 50-50 custody, but the court disqualified the private judge who failed to adequately disclose his business relationships with Pitt’s lawyers. I failed. The custody decision was revoked, and the case is still unresolved.











