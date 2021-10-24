News

Angelina Jolie and daughters Shiloh and Zahara on the red carpet of “Eternals” in Rome, the most beautiful photos

The last day of the Rome Film Festival has the flavor of great international premieres with the presentation of Eternals, the new film from Marvel Studios that further expands the cinematic universe of the saga. Since the morning, fans have crowded the area of ​​the Auditorium Parco della Musica to be able to see the cast of the film present in Rome: Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington and Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao.

At the center of the film, the story of the Eternals, an immortal alien race created by the Celestials, who, after living secretly on Earth for over 7,000 years, come together to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. The most awaited on the red carpet was Angelina Jolie, who enchanted with a silver dress, parading with daughters Zahara and Shiloh as already on the occasion of the Los Angeles premiére.

Angelina Jolie

Vittorio Zunino Celotto

In the film, the American actress plays the role of Thena, a complex and combative character, marked by the trauma of remembering everything that happened to her. “The weight of what she has seen in the past creates several problems in her daily life, – said the American actress, – It is a form of post traumatic stress. And it was important to work on this aspect of the character to address the issue of mental health and show that you can still be strong and special. I hope it will be an example for the youngest “.

