Angelina Jolie and Finnegan Biden buy the same dress at Zara

What we are telling is real, it is happening. It is news in itself Finnegan Biden wears a polka dot dress from Zara today in one of the official acts of the NATO Summit, but it is also the same Zara polka dot midi dress that Angelina Jolie bought a few days ago in one of the Zara stores in Rome.

And it is really that we have the immense luck that one of our most important national firms has become an international reference and be one of the stores on the famous shopping routes.

We don’t know if Finnegan Biden, granddaughter of Joe Biden, has brought this polka dot midi dress from Zara in the suitcase from the United States or he bought it on Tuesday while he was shopping in the center of the capital.

What we do know, thanks to the photos, is that He has put it on today to go to La Granja de San Ildefonso in Segovia in an official act and has accompanied him with black wedge espadrilles. As a photographer of her look, Maisy Biden, who is also one of the protagonists of these days in Madrid.

In the case of Angelina Jolie, we know that she was looking at it a few days ago at the Zara store in Rome, accompanied by her daughter Zahara, where in addition to this midi dress from Zara’s new season polka dots, she also wore a very casual beige two-piece T-shirt and joggers.

That Angelina Jolie and Finnegan Biden feel the same love for Zara excites us, that they fall in love with the same dress, is simply MAGIC. And here the tests.

Finnegan Biden in a Zara dress in Madrid

Jesus Briones

Angelina Jolie shopping at Zara

Instagram/Angelinajolie_jolie4ever

Instagram/Angelinajolie_jolie4ever

Instagram/Angelinajolie_jolie4ever

The Zara dress (€39.95)

Zara Zara polka dot dress

Angelina Jolie’s Zara two-piece (Pants €17.95 and T-shirt €9.95)

Zara

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io