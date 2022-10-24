Angelina Jolie and her battle against Brad Pitt for a winery

A message from 2021 in which Angelina Jolie explained to Brad Pitt that she was selling her part of the French winery they shared to forget their relationship and the actor’s problems with alcohol has been leaked on the TikTok platform, after which the American press has confirmed its veracity.

In the email, which according to the ET medium appears in some court documents, the actress assured that she preferred to get rid of her half of the Chateau Miraval because the site marked “the beginning of the end” from his family and it was an “alcohol-centric” business. In this way, Jolie made reference to Pitt’s problems with alcoholism, publicly recognized by the actor, which were one of the causes of her divorce. In this sense, she even argued that she could not continue in an alcohol-related business when “alcoholic behaviors have deeply hurt her family.”

“I was hoping that it would be something that would keep us together and give us peace. Now I see that you really wanted me out and you will be delighted to receive this email,” added the actress. Furthermore, the protagonist of maleficent She noted that she had seen a lot of “inappropriate behavior,” money spent “in ways she would not have approved of,” and decisions she was “not consulted about” that ended up hurting her. “I was disturbed by the images that were used to sell alcohol. I find it irresponsible and it’s not something I want children to see. She reminded me of painful times,” she detailed.

When the actress sold her stake in the winery earlier this year, Pitt sued her alleging that the operation violated the terms agreed upon in their divorce, since they promised not to dissolve the business. Currently, Jolie is also in conflict with her ex for the custody of her children. In fact, she recently accused Pitt of hitting her and her children during a trip to Los Angeles in 2016, when they were returning from the French winery.

According to the actress, the actor grabbed one of his children by the neck, slapped the other and shook Jolie’s head while drunk and spilling drinks on the family.