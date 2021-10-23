Angelina Jolie and her children at the Eternals premiere: that’s how much they’ve grown!

On the occasion of the premiere of the film The Eternals, which took place in Los Angeles, Angiolina Jolie, defined by many as “the most diva diva” in Hollywood, walked with her numerous children.

In a few days, on October 24, the American diva will also be present on the red carpet of the Rome Film Festival.

Angelina Jolie’s “tribe”

At the presentation of the new Marvel movie, whose programming in Italian cinemas will begin on November 3, the “tribe” of children (adopted and not) was present almost entirely, with the only absence of the 17-year-old Pax.

The group therefore included the 20 year old Maddox, 16 year old Zahara, 15 year oldne Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, aged 13. All of Angelina Jolie’s children were attired with previously used clothes, in full compliance with the “green” label of the events of the post-pandemic period.

Zahara wore the long-sleeved Elie Saab Couture dress already seen on her mother in 2014 at the Academy Awards, while Shiloh opted for a recycled version of a beige asymmetrical Gabriela Hearst dress previously worn by Jolie at a UNESCO-Guerlain event in France. .

For the actress, this is not the first time on the red carpet with her children, one or more, but on this special occasion, with the film that is aimed above all at young people, also for the enthusiastic support she had once had from her children. read the script.

In 2019, at the time of filming the film, Jolie herself had declared that her children were impatient to see her in a Marvel movie in which her mother appeared with very blond hair and dressed in a golden onesie. The boys all appeared very grown up and Shiloh first appeared in public in a women’s outfit, having always dressed in men’s clothes.

The plot of the movie

The Eternals stages the story of some “Immortals” who after having spent a few years of “inactivity” leading a bourgeois life, must return to action and put their uniforms back on because of a danger against humanity represented by the Deviants.

As the director pointed out in an interview, there is no one more important among the Immortals, and therefore all, according to their peculiarities, are protagonists. A spirit was contagious during filming as well, with Jolie and Salma Hayek appearing just like the mothers of the other protagonists.