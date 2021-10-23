News

Angelina Jolie and her children at the Eternals premiere: that’s how much they’ve grown!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

On the occasion of the premiere of the film The Eternals, which took place in Los Angeles, Angiolina Jolie, defined by many as “the most diva diva” in Hollywood, walked with her numerous children.
In a few days, on October 24, the American diva will also be present on the red carpet of the Rome Film Festival.

Angelina Jolie’s “tribe”

At the presentation of the new Marvel movie, whose programming in Italian cinemas will begin on November 3, the “tribe” of children (adopted and not) was present almost entirely, with the only absence of the 17-year-old Pax.

The group therefore included the 20 year old Maddox, 16 year old Zahara, 15 year oldne Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, aged 13. All of Angelina Jolie’s children were attired with previously used clothes, in full compliance with the “green” label of the events of the post-pandemic period.

Zahara wore the long-sleeved Elie Saab Couture dress already seen on her mother in 2014 at the Academy Awards, while Shiloh opted for a recycled version of a beige asymmetrical Gabriela Hearst dress previously worn by Jolie at a UNESCO-Guerlain event in France. .

The video of the week

Loading...
Advertisements

For the actress, this is not the first time on the red carpet with her children, one or more, but on this special occasion, with the film that is aimed above all at young people, also for the enthusiastic support she had once had from her children. read the script.
In 2019, at the time of filming the film, Jolie herself had declared that her children were impatient to see her in a Marvel movie in which her mother appeared with very blond hair and dressed in a golden onesie. The boys all appeared very grown up and Shiloh first appeared in public in a women’s outfit, having always dressed in men’s clothes.

The plot of the movie

The Eternals stages the story of some “Immortals” who after having spent a few years of “inactivity” leading a bourgeois life, must return to action and put their uniforms back on because of a danger against humanity represented by the Deviants.

As the director pointed out in an interview, there is no one more important among the Immortals, and therefore all, according to their peculiarities, are protagonists. A spirit was contagious during filming as well, with Jolie and Salma Hayek appearing just like the mothers of the other protagonists.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

753
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
707
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
600
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
527
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
496
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
491
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
441
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
420
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
388
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
366
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top