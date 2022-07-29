Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh at the Maneskin concert in Rome

We usually think that the children of VIPs are so different from us to the point of astonishment when we discover that in reality they are moved by passions similar to ours. It happens every day with the children of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez – just to give an example – and it also happened on Saturday evening when, among the more than 70 thousand people crowded at the Circus Maximus in Rome for the Maneskin concertwere stocks Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. In some fan videos the girl, born from the love story with Brad Pitt and now sixteen, sings and dances to the notes of the Roman band who, after the victory at Eurovision 2021 with Shut up and goodhas won the hearts of millions of fans in Europe and the USA.

Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh. Ricky Vigil MGetty Images

After a series of awards and recognitions, from participation in Coachella to the invitation to Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon until the opening of the Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas, Maneskin became an internationally renowned band to the point of being able to break through not only the teenager’s heart, but also Angelina’s. The images that have been circulating on social media for two days portray mother and daughter as they go wild and get excited on the notes of I wanna be your slave And Back home inside the VIP area, an area of ​​the parterre that is cordoned off and not accessible to the rest of the public where Anna Foglietta, Anna Ferzetti and Gabriele Muccino were also present.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Luck wanted the actress to be in Rome during this period because she was busy shooting her new film Without Blood (“Without blood”), based on the novel by the Italian writer Alessandro Baricco published in Italy by Feltrinelli. The film will be produced and directed by herself. At the moment no further details are known, except that the filming, which began in the first days of June, will take place in Puglia, Basilicata and Rome, and that the cast will include the actors Salma Hayek of House of Gucci and Demian Bichir of For a better life.

