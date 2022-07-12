Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh’s girls’ night out

Sharing tastes and hobbies with our mothers is infinite luck. And it seems that, in this sense, Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt they are very lucky. Mother and daughter have been able to enjoy the Måneskin concert this weekend (the Italian band that won Eurovision 2021) in Rome. The actress, who is currently in Italy working on her next project – the film ‘Without Blood’–could not resist going to see Måneskin live and bringing a very special guest with him: his daughter.

Despite the fact that in recent weeks it has been rumored that Angelina and Shiloh could be somewhat estranged due to the rebellion that the 16-year-old girl is going through, judging by the images that have been released from the concert, both were really excited and united during group performance. Also, Angelina looks with great admiration at Shiloh while the young woman sings a song by the group, look!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the video that we are going to show you next, you can see how the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is very smiling and in harmonious complicity with his mother, who, by the way, must be a big fan of the band, since sang, clapped and jumped while the first chords of the song ‘I Wanna be your Slave’ sounded. In these images, you will also be able to observe the great physical resemblance that mother and daughter keep, pay attention!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

There is nothing that we like more than seeing our celebrities enjoy with their daughters and that they share ‘hobbies’ in the style of Angelina and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Natalie Arroyo

Natalia Arroyo is a news, beauty and fashion editor at Cosmopolitan.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io