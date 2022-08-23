Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne, 14, are all smiles backstage on ‘Dear Evan Hansen’: photos

Image Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie47, and her daughter Vivienne Jolie Pitt, 14, have a shared love of theater. The mother-daughter duo traveled to Philadelphia to see the Tony Award-winning show. Dear Evan Hansen this last weekend. The actress and her teenage son met the main star. antony norman, who plays Evan, and they all posed for a photo together backstage at the Forrest Theater. The beloved musical’s official IG account shared the snaps, writing, “👋👋👋 waving at @angelinajolie and Vivianne this weekend in Philly.”

During the meet and greet photos, Vivienne held up the cast arm that Anthony’s character wears during the show. The teen was super comfortable in a baggy white sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. Meanwhile, her famous mom looked chic as ever, in a chic black dress with oversized black sunglasses and a Yves Saint-Laurent bag.

said a source People that Angelina brought Vivienne to Dear Evan Hansen in Philly “just to watch it again,” after the teen “loved the show so much” when they went to Los Angeles. The couple was all smiles in the backstage photos, so they clearly had a lot of fun meeting the cast during the special experience.

Angelina has had a wonderful summer with her children. They have been spending most of their time in Rome, Italy, where Angelina has been directing her new movie. Without blood starring Salma Hayek. Vivienne and her twin brother knox he turned 14 in July and his dad Brad Pitt, 58, flew to Rome to celebrate with them. said a source hollywoodlife that Angelina was “stressed” before Brad “stepped up” and made the effort to see his kids, amid the ongoing custody battle between him and Angelina.

“She always goes out of her way to make sure the kids spend time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays,” our source said of the eternals star. “But in this situation, she was stressed about how to make it all work, so the fact that Brad stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off her shoulders, her effort hasn’t gone unnoticed.” ».

In addition to Vivienne and Knox, Angelina and Brad share four other children: Maddoxtwenty-one, Peace18, Zahara17, and Shiloh, 16. Zahara just left for Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, but luckily Angelina’s other children are helping their mother with this important adjustment. “Sending Zahara off to college has been difficult for Angelina, but luckily her children have gone out of their way to make sure she doesn’t get too depressed,” sources told HL. “They’re all teenagers now, but they’re still so in tune with her mom that they know when she needs a little extra TLC.”