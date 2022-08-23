Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne, musical passion: the new photo together

United by love for the theater. Angelina Jolie and the daughter Vivienne have been spotted at Forrest Theater in Philadelphia where the famous musical is staged these days Dear Evan Hansen. Or rather, the American actress and the girl – 14 years made last month – they were immortalized in two souvenir photos backstage, embracing and smiling, close to Anthony Norman, the star of the show.

According to what he reveals People, it wasn’t the first time that mom and daughter attended that show: «They had it already seen in Los Angeles and Vivienne fell in love with it, ”said a source. “Were enthusiastic of Norman’s performance “, who plays the protagonist, Evan Hansen precisely, a high school student suffering from social phobia and finds himself mixed up in spite of himself in suicide of a school friend.

There is therefore a strong message about teenage depression in this musical, which premiered Washington in 2015 ea Broadway in 2016, winning the prestigious one the following year Tony Award. A recognition that has certainly found consent of Angelina and Vivienne, that now stand out also on the official social page of the show: “We greet them», We read,« this weekend in Philly ».

An image that it eases the tension after a complicated week – at least at the media level – for the Oscar Prize: according to rumors reported by some US newspapers, in fact, Jolie would have opened anonymously a legal process to understand why the FBI in 2016 has closed the investigation for assault involving the ex-husband, Brad Pittfollowing the famous quarrel on the plane.

The conditional regarding this matter remains a must. While passion of mom and daughter for the theater it is certain.

