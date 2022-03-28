Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne surprise walking in a mall: The actress carried an expensive leather bag

Vivienne, the youngest daughter of Angelina Jolie, has become the faithful companion of the actress when it comes to shopping. This is the second time that they have reappeared together in public in less than a month.

The teenager is one of six daughters Jolie shares with fellow actor Brad Pitt. The young woman is a twin with Kanox, 13 years old, and both are biological brothers of Shiloh, 15. They also have three other older adoptive brothers: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17 years old.

All about Angelina Jolie

The mother-daughter couple was captured by the paparazzi when they walked in the spaces of “The Grove”, an outdoor entertainment mall in the city of Los Angeles.

Angelina enjoys shopping with Vivienne

One of the favorite pastimes of the protagonist of “Maleficent” is shopping, for which she always chooses to wear very relaxed outfits. She though she prefers dark colors. On this occasion, Jolie opted for light and neutral tones.

The actress wore an elegant long-sleeved cotton shirt with buttons and fitted her body, which she completed with a loose beige skirt, which defined her waist and ended at calf height.

The Hollywood star looked very relaxed with her youngest daughter, who opted to wear dark gray jeans and a sporty sweater. As always, Vivienne’s hair was pulled back completely into a sloppily combed ponytail.

Angelina Jolie’s luxurious leather bag

Both walked arm in arm while they talked. However, what caught the most attention was that Angelina Jolie’s right shoulder hung a bag from the Italian brand. parrot parrot, which has a value of approximately 3,900 dollars.

The long handle bag is a popular option and is made from smooth calfskin leather and has a sculpted silhouette.

Despite the fact that Angelina Jolie continues in the legal fight with Brad Pitt for the custody of her children, lately she has been quite calm enjoying the company of her large family.

all about celebrities