Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara, who teaches her something every day

A tender mother-daughter moment. It is the one experienced by Angelina Jolie with Zahara Jolie-Pitt at the Power of Women event in Variety, which was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Angelina, very elegant in her light brown draped long-sleeved dress, appeared very affectionate with the sixteen-year-old, gorgeous in a white top and pants suit.

Mom and daughter walked the red carpet together and they posed embraced, showing once again the beautiful relationship that binds them.

“She is my teacher. Every day he teaches me something. She is a wonderful young African womanJolie recently said of the Ethiopian girl adopted with ex Brad Pitt. The actress just growing up a black daughter became aware of her own privileges of white woman, which he used to take for granted. But they are not: “A system that protects me but not my daughter, or any other being, man, woman or child in our country based on skin color, And intolerableHe declared last year. «We absolutely must go beyond the simple compassion and the good intentions and try to get laws and policies that really address racism“.

On the other hand, the children for Jolie, mother of six, three natives and three adopted, come first. The diva has been fighting a furious legal battle against Pitt since 2016 for the custody of the boys. But last night, on the red carpet of theevent dedicated to women who have distinguished themselves for their commitment to others, there was no room for negative feelings. Angelina was beaming as she hugged her sixteen-year-old daughter to her during an evening that was particularly meaningful to her.

In fact, it was the Oscar winner who presented Amanda Gorman, the poetess South African which captivated the world in January during President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony and which has now received Variety’s Power of Women award. Jolie had words full of respect for the girl: “Those who have the power of free speech – the weapon of free speech – must unite to defend those who do not.. We need voices like Amanda’s, those lights in the dark. May you burn fiercely and light the way for others. “

