Angelina Jolie and her daughters, what a beauty at the Eternals premiere! – Photo

On the red carpet Vivienne, Zahara and Shiloh, more and more beautiful, in her asymmetrical minidress

(KIKA) – LOS ANGELES – Little Jolie-Pitt grows on the red carpet … and they grow great, as was evident at the premiere of The Eternals, Chloe Zhao film with an all star cast consisting of Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek and last but not least, Angelina Jolie.

As expected, it was just right Angelina, in a long bronze dress by Balmain, to steal the show to all accompanied by her nourished offspring: Maddox, Twins Knox and Vivienne, Zahara and Shlloh Nouvel. Above all, the three girls have shown that beauty and charm are family legacies that are handed down from generation to generation.

The thirteen year old is beautiful and delicate Vivienne, in a white dress and sneakers. The fifteen-year-olds are tall and increasingly feminine Shiloh Nouvel, in the beige minidress that leaves her supple legs uncovered.

And what about the sixteen year old Zahara? Which is probably the one that most closely follows mother Angelina’s inspiration as she wore it for the evening the same silver Elie Saab dress worn by her mother at the 2014 Oscars.

Who knows if Angelina will bring her beautiful family with her also on the red carpet of the Festal del Cinema in Rome, where she is expected on October 24th, for the final evening?

